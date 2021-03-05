Blake Griffin expected to sign with Nets?

Blake Griffin is drawing interest from several contending teams now that he has reached a buyout agreement with the Detroit Pistons, but the six-time All-Star may have already made his decision.

The Brooklyn Nets are considered the favorite to sign Griffin, Shams Charania and James Edwards III of The Athletic report. While several teams are pursuing Griffin, the belief is that he will wind up in Brooklyn.

There are at least four other teams that have entertained the idea of signing Griffin.

The Nets have hit their stride now that they are at full strength with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden. They entered Friday a half-game back of the Philadelphia 76ers for first place in the Eastern Conference. Brooklyn has won 10 of its last 11 games.

Griffin is nowhere near as explosive as he used to be, but you can understand why contenders want to sign him. He averaged 12.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists on a Pistons team that is one of the worst in the NBA. He’d be a great addition to the Nets and further cement their position as the favorite in the East.