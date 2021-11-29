Blake Griffin struggling with Nets demotion?

Blake Griffin went from fashionable to forgotten with stunning quickness. Now it appears that he is having some difficulty processing his new reality.

The former All-Star big man spoke with reporters on Monday and indicated that he is struggling with his demotion from the Brooklyn Nets. Griffin said that he recently spoke with his former teammate and close friend DeAndre Jordan, who gave him advice on how to deal with being out of the rotation. Griffin also said that he would like to play but that he understands how well LaMarcus Aldridge is playing and how his three-point shooting needs to improve, per ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk.

The 32-year-old Griffin has had a season to forget in Brooklyn. He began the year as the team’s starting center but only could muster 5.5 points and 4.9 rebounds a game on 31.8 percent from the field and a revolting 16.1 percent from deep, the one skill he was being relied on for as a small-ball 5. The Nets then pulled Griffin from the rotation, and he has not played for a week now.

Jordan, meanwhile, played for the Nets during the previous two seasons and had his own struggles with falling out of their favor. Once an elite frontcourt duo with the LA Clippers, Griffin and Jordan are sobering examples of just how quickly big men, even the stars, can become obsolete in today’s NBA.

Photo: Dec 18, 2019; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin (23) warms up before the game against the Toronto Raptors at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports