Blazers announcer had message for Steph Curry after failed foul call

The NBA has at long last made some good changes to its foul rules. It’s just going to take Steph Curry and some other players to adjust accordingly.

During Monday night’s preseason game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Golden State Warriors, Curry tried jumping into a defender to draw a foul. The move used to result in a foul being called, but that’s no longer the case. Take a look:

"Not this year!" The Blazers broadcast after Steph got a no-call on a three 😂 pic.twitter.com/45KPj3PfRA — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 5, 2021

You have to love Blazers TV analyst Lamar Hurd telling Curry “not this year.”

He’s exactly right with his message.

The NBA decided to implement new rules this season that eliminate foul calls on plays where shooters try to draw fouls with unnatural shooting motions. That was exactly the case with Curry’s move. And based on Curry’s comments from before the game, he has a lot of learning to do.

It’s about time the NBA cracked down on that. The point of basketball is to see how well a player can shoot or score, not see how well they can jump into a defender to draw a foul.

Not this year, and hopefully never again.