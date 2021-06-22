NBA to implement new rules in attempt to limit foul calls

NBA rules have been tilted in favor of offenses for several years now, and the league is reportedly making strides to level the playing field going forward.

The NBA is planning to implement new rules beginning next season that aim to limit the use of non-basketball moves to draw defensive fouls, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Players will receive more information on the new rules during the summer so they can prepare for the changes.

While the specific changes have not yet been finalized, Charania outlined the main ones. Officials will be trained to identify when a shooter launches or intentionally leans into a defender or kicks his leg out at an abnormal angle. Officials will also look for offensive players who veer off their path into a defender.

If an official feels an offensive player is guilty of one of the aforementioned non-basketball moves, there should either be a foul called on the offensive player or no call.

We have seen players and coaches express frustration with the officiating in the NBA playoffs this year, but that is hardly anything new. The new rules could help alleviate some of that, though there is sure to be an adjustment period.