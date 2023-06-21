 Skip to main content
Report reveals how Blazers are handling Damian Lillard trade interest

June 21, 2023
by Grey Papke
Damian Lillard warms up before a game

Mar 19, 2023; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) participates in warmups before playing LA Clippers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

Perhaps the biggest question regarding the NBA offseason at this stage is whether the Portland Trail Blazers will trade Damian Lillard this summer. For now, they appear to be giving interested teams a very firm answer.

In an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” Wednesday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said that plenty of teams, particularly the Miami Heat, are extremely interested in trading for Lillard. However, the Blazers have been rejecting any overtures for the time being.

“I think Miami, they’re going to be very anxious to watch what happens in Portland to see if there’s any point this summer where Damian Lillard becomes available,” Wojnarowski said. “He’s not available now. He says he wants to be in Portland, and the Blazers have shut down anybody who’s called about the possibility of trying to trade for him.”

Lillard has so far refused to push for a way out of Portland, but he also wants the team to build a contender around him. He may not be able to have it both ways in the short-term, but until his stance changes, the Blazers clearly have no intention of even listening to overtures from other franchises.

Damian LillardPortland Trail Blazers
.

