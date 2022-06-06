Blazers linked to major potential co-star for Damian Lillard

One season in the sewer may have been more than enough for the Portland Trail Blazers.

Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer reports Monday that the Blazers want to land a star and that Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal is a potential target. O’Connor adds that Beal befriended Blazers franchise player Damian Lillard when they were teammates for USA Basketball at the Tokyo Olympics.

The report also states that Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine is a target for Portland as well, which had already been rumored previously.

Portland has a number of assets to dangle for the three-time All-Star Beal, who can become a free agent by declining his player option for next season. They hold the No. 7 overall pick in this year’s NBA Draft and also have young bucks like Anfernee Simons, Nassir Little, CJ Elleby, and Keon Johnson, many of whom got extended development time this season.

Of course, the Wizards are doing what they can with their roster to convince Beal to stay. But a Blazers team that can carve out max-level cap space and pair him with his best co-star in many years (at least since peak John Wall) has to be one heck of a sell for Beal.