Wizards linked to notable potential backcourt partner for Bradley Beal

Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal has largely been on an island in the backcourt ever since the John Wall era came to an end. But that could finally change for Beal this offseason.

In a piece for The Athletic this week, NBA columnist John Hollinger named Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon as a “realistic” trade option for the Wizards. Hollinger also mentioned Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley as another option but added that Brogdon would be preferable for Washington because he is younger than Conley and also has D.C.-area roots.

The 29-year-old Brogdon is a difference-maker at point guard. He brings the defense and playmaking needed from a Beal running mate and can also put up 18-to-20 points per game with ease. Brogdon has admittedly struggled with injuries in the last few years. But with Brogdon entering the final year of his contract in 2022-23, that may be a risk worth taking for the Wizards.

There is very little reason for the rebuilding Pacers to keep Brogdon around, especially after they shut him down in the second half this season to develop young guys like Tyrese Haliburton. But if the Wizards want to get Brogdon, they will have to cobble together a more enticing trade platter than the one that this other interested Eastern Conference team can offer Indiana.