Bob Myers makes major admission on ESPN

The Golden State Warriors saw the departure of longtime executive Bob Myers this offseason. On Sunday, the former Warriors general manager touched on why he left.

Myers was a part of the panel on Sunday’s edition of “NBA Countdown” which also included ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski. Woj was asked about the Warriors’ current negotiations with free-agent-to-be Klay Thompson. Woj reported that the team and player remained “apart” on both the amount and duration of any potential extension.

Myers was asked about his take on Thompson’s extension talks. The former Warriors executive admitted that such discussions were a part of the reason he left the team.

“Well, this is why I left, first of all. … It’s not so simple as it’s money and years. This is why it was hard for me. You get relationships with these people. Especially if you’ve succeeded with them and that core has been together for 12 years. And that’s just so rare now. It just doesn’t happen.”

Reporting for NBA Countdown on the Klay Thompson extension talks, including ESPN analyst Bob Myers' window into the negotiating stakes for the Golden State Warriors and the franchise's storied guard pic.twitter.com/YpZaIppooU — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 16, 2023

Myers also stated that he believes Thompson “wants to stay” and that the team is hoping for the same outcome.

The 48-year-old analyst spent over a decade working for the Warriors organization. He was hired as assistant general manager in 2011 and was promoted to general manager just a year later. Myers was known to have close, personal relationships with various members of the championship teams.

Myers is considered the architect who helped construct the Warriors dynasty from the ground up. He announced his decision to step down as team president and GM in May.