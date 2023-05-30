Bob Myers announces decision on his future with Warriors

Bob Myers is officially saying farewell to the Golden State Warriors.

Myers announced on Tuesday that he is stepping down as general manager of the Warriors, telling ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that it is “just time.” The 48-year-old’s contract was set to expire next month.

Myers turned down a new deal from Golden State that would have made him one of the highest-paid executives in the NBA, according to Wojnarowski. He said there were factors beyond money that led to him choosing to walk away.

Myers had been GM of the Warriors since 2012. He was credited with helping to engineer all four of Golden State’s championship teams of the last decade. Myers himself won two NBA Executive of the Year Awards (in 2015 and 2017). Recent reports had suggested that he was likely to take a year off to recharge, which seems to be the plan.

The Warriors will undoubtedly be disappointed with Myers’ decision, as some of their core players were not shy about expressing their opinions of the GM publicly. Golden State likely is not surprised, however, and may already have a contingency plan in place.