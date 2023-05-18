Draymond Green has interesting reaction to Bob Myers news

Draymond Green has never been one to hold his tongue, and he is not doing so with the Bob Myers news either.

A report broke this week that the Golden State Warriors are preparing for the likelihood that their longtime GM Myers could leave the franchise, noting that no substantial extension talks have taken place in months.

The news drew an interesting reaction from Green on social media. In a comment on Instagram, Green simply wrote, “That sucks.”

Myers became GM of the Warriors in 2012 and proceeded to take Green in the second round of the NBA Draft that year. On top of being the architect of the Golden State dynasty that has made six Finals appearances and won four NBA titles in the last decade, Myers is known for his very strong relationship with the Warriors’ core players (Green, Steph Curry, and Klay Thompson).

Though his future might not necessarily be tied to Myers, it is worth noting that Green will likely be testing unrestricted free agency this summer (he has a $27.6 million player option for next season that he can decline).

Already there is some uncertainty about Green returning to the Warriors. The loss of stability from a potential Myers departure would certainly give Green something else to think about here too.