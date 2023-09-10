Boban Marjanovic makes decision on his NBA future

America’s favorite Goldfish pitchman is staying right where he is.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Sunday that veteran big man Boban Marjanovic is returning to the Houston Rockets on a one-year deal. The 7-foot-4 Marjanovic had officially been a free agent this offseason but is now coming back for his second season in Houston.

At 35 years old, Marjanovic is still very much a bit player. He only averaged 3.3 points and 1.9 rebounds in 5.5 minutes per contest last season for the Rockets (making 31 total appearances). But Marjanovic is a very well-loved teammate and can help calm the waves in the locker room for a very young Houston team.

Marjanovic still keeps himself in excellent shape too. A recent workout selfie that he posted proved that Marjanovic will be ready for all the smoke when his number is called.