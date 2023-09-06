Boban Marjanovic looks ripped in new offseason photo

Boban Marjanovic appears to be gearing up for Round 2 against John Wick.

The Houston Rockets center Marjanovic went viral for a photo of himself that he posted to Instagram on Wednesday. In the photo, Marjanovic was shirtless and looking pretty darn ripped.

“No filter no make up!!!” Marjanovic wrote in his caption.

Marjanovic is one of the biggest players in NBA history at an official listing of 7-foot-4 and 290 pounds. He turned 35 earlier this summer as well, making that chiseled physique even more impressive.

While Marjanovic only got 5.5 minutes per game over 31 appearances for the Rockets last season, he continues to work hard behind the scenes. On top of that, Marjanovic knows how to party hard too.