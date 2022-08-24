Funny video of Nikola Jokic, Boban Marjanovic partying goes viral

Nikola Jokic and Boban Marjanovic are teaming up for the “Project X” film that you never knew you needed.

A tremendous video of the two Serbian NBA stars partying it up at the club went viral this week. Jokic was spotted in a fedora-like hat sipping out of his wine glass with a straw and singing along to the music. Marjanovic did him one better, going for the black collared shirt with multiple buttons undone as he also got his groove on to the music just feet away. Take a look:

Jokic and Boban 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Ct2OMh3W1P — Ahn Fire Digital (@AhnFireDigital) August 23, 2022

TMZ reports that the festivities took place at Lafayette Cuisine Cabaret Club in Belgrade, Serbia as part of the 30th birthday party of Bogdan Bogdanovic, another fellow NBA Serb. Ex-NBA players Milos Teodosic and Pero Antic were also reportedly in attendance.

The reigning two-time MVP Jokic, who stands 6-foot-11, and the universal fan favorite Marjanovic, who is 7-foot-4, had to be a couple of the biggest guys to ever set foot in that venue. The security for the event was probably already taken care of as well.