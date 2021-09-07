Bobby Portis reveals amazing perk from winning championship with Bucks

Bobby Portis cemented himself as a Milwaukee legend this past postseason, and the locals are certainly treating him as such.

The Bucks big man told Shams Charania of Stadium this week that he has not had to pay for a meal in the city since winning the championship.

“Every time I go somewhere, people will be like, ‘Nah, I got it,'” said Portis. “The guy behind me might say he has it or the woman that’s working at the restaurant might say they’re gonna take care of us. It’s definitely a crazy, crazy feeling.

“I went to a Walgreens like a couple weeks ago, and I ain’t pay for nothing at Walgreens,” Portis went on. “I don’t go to Walmart or none of those stores, I like the corner store, Walgreens. Just go in, get out real fast. I tried to do that, and the guy said, ‘Nah, I’ll handle it.’ And he worked there.”

Portis, a first-year Buck last season, quickly became a local hero with his strong performance in the playoffs. He may forever be remembered for his 16 key points in the title-clinching Game 6 of the Finals against Phoenix.

The 26-year-old is now back in Milwaukee, having re-signed with the Bucks on a two-year, $9 million deal. In addition to all the free food, there are plenty of other reasons why Portis loves it right where he is.