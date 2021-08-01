Bobby Portis willing to give Bucks a hometown discount?

Bobby Portis played a key role for the Milwaukee Bucks during their championship run this season, but many have assumed he will leave the team after he declined his player option for next season. The Bucks simply cannot pay much to retain him, but is it possible they won’t have to?

Portis has declined his $3.8 million player option for the 2021-22 season. The most the Bucks can offer him is the mid-level exception for $5.9 million, which means they are almost certainly going to be outbid by other teams. However, Marc Stein of the New York Times reported on Sunday that teams are skeptical that they can sign Portis away from Milwaukee. The Bucks remain the favorites to re-sign him despite their limited financial flexibility.

Portis, 26, averaged 11.4 points and 7.1 rebounds per game last season. He became a fan-favorite for his energy and attitude, which included some tough-guy behavior.

After he made more than $14 million in 2019-2020 with the New York Knicks, it’s easy to envision Portis receiving much more lucrative contract offers than what the Bucks can pay him. The question is how much less he is willing to take to remain with the defending champions.