Beloved Bucks player chooses to become free agent

June 29, 2022
by Larry Brown

A beloved Milwaukee Bucks player could be positioned to leave the team.

Bobby Portis has declined his $4.6 million option for the 2022-2023 season, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said on Wednesday.

Though Portis has declined his option and will become a free agent, returning to Milwaukee would prove lucrative to him. The Bucks have Portis’ Bird rights, meaning he can sign a four-year, $49 million deal with them.

Portis was willing to give the Bucks a hometown discount last offseason. That was after he played a critical role in their championship run. Maybe it’s now time for him to get paid.

Portis averaged 14.6 points and 9.1 rebounds in 72 games last season. The 27-year-old big man has earned just under $29 million during his career.

