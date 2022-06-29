Beloved Bucks player chooses to become free agent

A beloved Milwaukee Bucks player could be positioned to leave the team.

Bobby Portis has declined his $4.6 million option for the 2022-2023 season, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said on Wednesday.

Milwaukee Bucks F Bobby Portis has informed the team that he’ll decline his $4.6M option and become a free agent, his agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 29, 2022

Though Portis has declined his option and will become a free agent, returning to Milwaukee would prove lucrative to him. The Bucks have Portis’ Bird rights, meaning he can sign a four-year, $49 million deal with them.

Portis has early bird rights in Milwaukee. The maximum that he can sign for is 4 years/$49M. The contract has to be for a minimum of 2 seasons and cannot include an option in year 2. https://t.co/Nu5KC9G8D9 — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) June 29, 2022

Portis was willing to give the Bucks a hometown discount last offseason. That was after he played a critical role in their championship run. Maybe it’s now time for him to get paid.

Portis averaged 14.6 points and 9.1 rebounds in 72 games last season. The 27-year-old big man has earned just under $29 million during his career.