Bobby Portis takes shot at former team Knicks

Bobby Portis is a beloved local favorite in Milwaukee, but the feeling is probably the exact opposite for the New York Knicks fanbase.

The Milwaukee Bucks big man Portis went viral this week for some comments that he made in an interview saying that he might like to return to the Knicks. Portis was on the Knicks during the 2019-20 season but only got around 20 minutes per game because he was in a logjam with fellow 4s like Marcus Morris Sr., Julius Randle, Kevin Knox, and Maurice Harkless.

In the interview this week (with SI’s Ashley Nicole Moss), Portis said that he would “probably” want to go back and play for the Knicks again.

Bobby Portis on what former team he would go back to play for: “I’d probably go back and play with the Knicks… My first go around with them, wasn’t good. Our team was a little different …we had like, 5 power forwards.” (via @AshNicoleMoss) pic.twitter.com/vqlN3bjqFp — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) August 23, 2022

After the comment went viral, Portis clarified that he was just trolling. He also got in a swipe at the Knicks to prove his point, calling his stint with them “the most miserable year of my career.”

I was just trolling tbh. That was the most miserable year of my career. Thankful for it though..made me come back stronger. https://t.co/fTt91pxnVW — Bobby BP Portis (@BPortistime) August 25, 2022

After the Knicks declined their player option on Portis during the summer of 2020, he signed with Milwaukee. Portis has gotten more consistent minutes during his two seasons with the Bucks and even played an integral role for them during their 2021 NBA championship win.

This offseason, Portis re-signed with Milwaukee on a four-year, $48 million deal, further cementing his status as a local hero. It is safe to say that he is glad to have left the Knicks, whom he already threw some shade at before.