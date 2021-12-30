Bobby Portis sends funny tweet launching campaign for ambitious goal

Bobby Portis is looking to parlay his cult hero status in Milwaukee into something even bigger.

The Bucks forward said Wednesday on social media that he was “launching my campaign” to be voted into the 2022 NBA All-Star Game. The announcement was even accompanied by a pretty funny “campaign poster.”

🚨 Breaking news from the desk of Bobby POTUS 🚨: “My fellow NBA fans – I’m officially launching my campaign for All-Star 2022 and asking for your vote”! Retweet to vote @BPortistime for #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/FsdnHjWdPZ — Bobby BP Portis (@BPortistime) December 30, 2021

Does Portis deserve an All-Star nod? Probably not. He is averaging 15.8 points and 9.0 rebounds per game, solid numbers but not All-Star caliber. On the other hand, that isn’t the point here. Portis wants to start the All-Star Game, and he’ll enlist Milwaukee fans’ help in accomplishing that.

One complicating factor for Portis is that the fan vote only accounts for 50 percent of the final results, with media and players making up the other half. That could be enough to sink Portis’ ambitions, but don’t tell that to Bucks fans. Portis was loyal to them during the offseason, and that loyalty will probably be repaid.