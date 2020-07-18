Report: Bol Bol could make debut for Nuggets in Orlando

Bol Bol was perhaps the most polarizing prospect of the 2019 draft class, and now it may be time for him to finally show us what he has got.

Mike Singer of the Denver Post reported this weekend that there is a strong chance the Denver Nuggets big will play in the team’s upcoming scrimmages and could possibly make his NBA debut during the subsequent seeding games. Singer also notes that the 20-year-old Bol has been one of Denver’s standout players during practices in Orlando and may be used out of necessity since the team has a shortage of healthy players in the bubble.

Bol, the son of late NBA great Manute Bol, was originally projected to be a lottery pick in last year’s draft but slid to all the way to No. 44 overall after suffering a foot injury that ended his collegiate career early. A 52.0 percent three-point shooter in college at 7-foot-2, Bol possesses one of the more intriguing skillsets among NBA youngsters.

The Nuggets will resume play third in the Western Conference at 43-22, so the emphasis may be more on winning games than on developing Bol. That said, Bol is probably looking forward to ending all of the speculation about him.