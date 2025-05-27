Boomer Esiason has strange theory for Knicks’ home struggles

The New York Knicks have been better on the road than they have been at home during the NBA Playoffs, and Boomer Esiason has an unusual theory to explain that.

The former NFL quarterback said on Tuesday’s “Boomer and Gio” show that the Knicks are “sick and tired” of the celebrity presence at Madison Square Garden during their playoff games. Getting on the road, he reasoned, allows the team to focus more on basketball.

“I think they’re sick and tired of all the damn celebrities at home,” Esiason said. “They’d rather get away from all that.”

Boomer says the Knicks are better away from MSG because they can focus more on the basketball.



The Knicks are 6-1 on the road during the playoffs, but just 3-5 at home. That includes consecutive home losses to open the Eastern Conference Finals against the Indiana Pacers. There is no denying the huge split, but the reason for it is anyone’s guess.

One simpler explanation may be that there is simply more pressure on the Knicks at home, and not just because of a celebrity presence. The team has not reached the NBA Finals since 1999, and Knicks fans desperately want to see this team break through and advance. There is a reason so many people at Madison Square Garden looked utterly distraught when they lost Game 2 to fall behind 2-0 to the Pacers.

The Knicks’ celebrity presence has arguably helped them at times during the playoffs. Plus, we have seen the likes of actor Timothee Chalamet travel to road games to cheer them on, too. The reasoning just doesn’t add up.