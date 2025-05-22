Actor Jon Hamm helps Knicks on live-ball play in Game 1 vs. Pacers

A very Madison Square Garden thing happened at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night.

During the first half of Eastern Conference Finals Game 1 between the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers, famous actor Jon Hamm offered an unexpected helping hand to the Knicks. In the second quarter, the Knicks were on offense and forward OG Anunoby had the ball poked away by Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton.

The loose ball went straight for the sideline, and it looked like Haliburton had an opportunity to save the ball and ignite a fast break. But Hamm prevented that from happening by grabbing the loose ball with two hands. As a result, the Knicks were able to retain possession.

Take a look at the video.

Jon Hamm playing tough courtside defense pic.twitter.com/0ztOQ4msRw — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) May 22, 2025

Knicks games at Madison Square Garden, particularly during the NBA playoffs, are known for the large amount of celebrities who are always in attendance. There is even a dedicated section known informally as “Celebrity Row” spanning the closest first few rows in the arena.

As for Hamm, the award-winning actor best known for his starring role in the AMC television series “Mad Men,” he is a well-known Knicks fan (though he is originally from St. Louis, Mo.). It is unclear how exactly Hamm, 54, became a fan of the Knicks. But we do know that he has a strong dislike of sports teams from Boston, which may explain his affinity for New York teams.