Celtics open to Marcus Smart trade?

Marcus Smart is now the longest-tenured member of the Boston Celtics, but apparently he is not an untouchable asset.

The Athletic’s David Aldridge hinted Monday that the Celtics may be open to trading Smart. Aldridge reports that the veteran guard is “not ungettable.”

The 26-year-old Smart averaged 12.9 points and 4.9 assists a game last year, both career-best marks. Smart also made the All-Defensive First Team for the second straight season. He has two years and $26.8 million remaining on his contract with the Celtics.

Smart’s defensive grit and vocal leadership have become key components of Boston’s identity. He can sometimes go a bit overboard with it however, so maybe that helps explain why the Celtics could be willing to part with him for the right price.

Photo: Mark Pijanowski/Flickr via CC-BY-SA 2.0