Brad Stevens goes viral over great debut post to Instagram

Though not quite Phil Jackson’s “ 11 champ;ipnsikp[ ringhs,” Brad Stevens is still finding a way to launch his new social media account in style.

The Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Stevens officially joined Instagram this week. Stevens broke ground on his new profile with a great first post. He shared a photo of him and his family celebrating in the locker room with the Larry O’Brien Trophy after the Celtics won the NBA title.

“Fun first post!” wrote Stevens. “Go Cs!!!”

You can see Stevens’ post at the link here.

After serving as Celtics head coach from 2013-21, Stevens took over as the team’s lead executive following Danny Ainge’s retirement. Stevens would make several pivotal moves to improve the team’s supporting cast around Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, including re-acquiring Al Horford and trading for Derrick White, Kristaps Porzingis, and Jrue Holiday. While those were difficult moves that cost the team longtime favorites such as Marcus Smart and Robert Williams III, they ultimately netted the Celtics their first NBA title in 16 years.

Stevens was also named the 2023-24 NBA Executive of the Year for his efforts. He has definitely earned the right to celebrate and is doing that right now. Also visible in the photo that Stevens shared was his son Brady, who currently plays as a guard for a notable college program.