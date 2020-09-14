 Skip to main content
Brad Stevens has high praise for Heat ahead of Eastern Conference Finals

September 14, 2020
by Grey Papke

Boston Celtics coach Brad Stevens knows his team has its hands full with the Miami Heat.

Ahead of the Eastern Conference Finals, Stevens had high praise for the Heat, comparing them to the peak Golden State Warriors in terms of their off-ball movement.

That obviously indicates serious concern, and understandably so. Miami dispatched the Milwaukee Bucks, the East’s top seed, in only five games.

The Heat will be the lower seed in the series. They’re definitely not feeling like underdogs, though. This is a supremely confident group, and the Celtics are going to have their hands full.

