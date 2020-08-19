Brad Stevens upset with Joel Embiid’s flopping

Brad Stevens found himself a little irritated by Joel Embiid’s antics during Wednesday’s game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Boston Celtics.

In the first half of the first-round playoff contest, Stevens, the Celtics head coach, audibly complained to the referees about the Sixers star flopping.

“He gets to flop all over. Everything’s a flop,” said Stevens, according to Tim Bontemps of ESPN.

Embiid, who averaged 8.5 free throw attempts per game during the regular season, shot seven of them in the first half alone. For what it’s worth, other opponents have also accused the All-Star center of flopping in the past.

As for Stevens, some might find the complaint a little hypocritical given that one of his own players is often criticized for doing the same thing.