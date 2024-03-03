Bradley Beal ejected after shoving match with Jalen Green

Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal was ejected Saturday from his team’s 118-109 loss to the Houston Rockets at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Ariz.

Beal was tossed midway through the third quarter after being called for two technical fouls following an altercation with Rockets guard Jalen Green.

While inbounding from his own team’s baseline, Beal appeared to hit Green in the face with the ball. The two continued to exchange words even after the ball was put in play. Words turned into shoves soon after.

Bradley Beal vs. Jalen Green. 👀 pic.twitter.com/5HB2ivhZTs — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 3, 2024

Here’s another angle of the Beal-Green shoving match.

Bradley Beal gets hit with a double technical and is ejected after this confrontation with Jalen Green. Thoughts? 🤔pic.twitter.com/vWXdFy9r0v — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 3, 2024

Green was assessed one technical foul after the incident and remained in the game. Fred VanVleet sank the resulting technical free throw to give the Rockets a 73-57 lead they wouldn’t relinquish

Green led all scorers with 34 points on 12/23 shooting from the field, tied for his second-best scoring output in a single game this season.

Beal was relatively quiet in the contest with 7 points on a 3/6 shooting clip. The Suns star had just returned from another multi-game absence due to injury.

Beal has played in just 31 of his team’s 60 contests so far this season due to a full smorgasbord of injuries.