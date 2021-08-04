Bradley Beal sends NBA fans into frenzy with cryptic tweet

Bradley Beal has never indicated publicly that he wants to leave the Washington Wizards, but the trade buzz surrounding him has reached the point where one little tweet can send NBA fans into a frenzy.

Beal sent a cryptic tweet on Wednesday that only featured the “pondering” emoji. Naturally, his followers assumed it was some sort of hidden message about the three-time All-Star’s future.

— Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) August 4, 2021

We have literally no idea why Beal tweeted that, but fans took it an invitation to recruit Beal. Here is a small sampling of the responses:

don’t be shy request a trade and come to Boston pic.twitter.com/P4DwZI821l — dex (@vHonsiiDex) August 4, 2021

Come to Dallas and join Luka pic.twitter.com/xUzMZ2Djo2 — Frank (@THENEXTBlGTHlNG) August 4, 2021

There is no reason to believe a Beal trade or trade request is imminent. Beal reportedly has no desire to leave the Wizards, and the team is planning to build around him after trading Russell Westbrook to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Beal has one year remaining on his deal with the Wizards, and it’s unclear if he plans to sign an extension. One team may already be positioning itself to make a run at him a year from now.