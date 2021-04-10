Bradley Beal had funny quote after hitting game-winning shot against Warriors

Bradley Beal didn’t really have a crowd to silence when he hit his game-winning shot against the Golden State Warriors on Friday night, but it didn’t really matter to him.

Beal converted a four-point play late in the Wizards’ 110-107 victory at Golden State, hitting a game-tying three and converting the free throw after being fouled by Andrew Wiggins. Beal stared down the non-existent crowd after hitting the shot, which prompted a rather funny quote after the game when he was asked if the lack of an audience diminished that sort of moment.

Bradley Beal on if he missed being able to have road fans in the building when he hit that game-winning shot: "You have some of their staffers. You can just yell at the 5-10 people they have at the game." — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) April 10, 2021

That’s how you make the best of the circumstances. Beal certainly didn’t seem bothered by the environment.

The Wizards have had a rough season, but Beal has been the NBA’s leading scorer with 30.9 points per game. It’s good to see him like this instead of totally checked out like he was earlier in the season.