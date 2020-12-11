Bradley Beal defends Russell Westbrook against ‘false narrative’

After a week of practice with Russell Westbrook, it’s safe to say Bradley Beal is enthusiastic about playing with his new teammate.

Beal praised Westbrook on Friday and added that he thinks there’s a “false narrative” around the star guard. Beal added the two have had no problem coexisting so far.

“He can pass the hell out of the ball,” Beal said, via Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN. “I feel like there is always a false narrative on Russ. Playing with him for the past week hasn’t been too big of adjustment. It’s smooth sailing.”

Beal added that he doesn’t plan to study how Westbrook worked with other guards he’s played with, as he doesn’t think that’s relevant to him.

“I’m not going to judge Russell off previous relationships with guys on other teams,” Beal said. “He elevates these guys’ games. I’m expecting him to push me.”

Westbrook’s critics have labeled him selfish. Beal obviously doesn’t see it that way. We will see if the dynamic keeps working once the two are playing meaningful games together. If it’s not, Beal’s feelings on the trade might come back to the forefront.