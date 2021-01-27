Video: Bradley Beal looked so defeated after ugly Wizards loss

Bradley Beal looked completely defeated after his Washington Wizards suffered an ugly loss on Tuesday night.

The Wizards lost 107-88 to the Houston Rockets and are now 3-10 on the season. Beal went 12/28 for 33 points but didn’t get much help from his depleted team.

He seemed to be mired in disappointment at the end of the game.

Beal’s frustration is understandable as his Wizards have been put in a difficult spot. They had a bad COVID outbreak and didn’t play for several days. Russell Westbrook is working his way through a quad injury. Thomas Bryant, Rui Hachimura, Davis Bertans and Deni Avdija are not playing, which puts a lot of strain on Beal to get the job done.

But Beal has been frustrated even going back before the team’s COVID outbreak. He previously commented on the team’s defensive struggles. Coach Scott Brooks reportedly is on the hot seat. Outcomes like this one aren’t going to help things.