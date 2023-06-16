Bradley Beal moves 1 step closer to being traded

The Washington Wizards are reportedly allowing Bradley Beal to seek a trade.

Sources told Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes that the Wizards have given Beal and his representatives permission to speak with teams about potential trades. While Beal has not requested a trade, the Wizards have agreed to work with him to give him a fresh start if they decide they want to rebuild.

Beal has a no-trade clause in his contract, and Haynes reports that the 29-year-old will only consider contending teams.

There have been rumors for years that Beal might be traded, but he has remained committed to the Wizards. He may no longer be confident that Washington can turn things around after they won just 35 games in each of the past two seasons. The Wizards have been to the playoffs just once in the past five years.

Beal averaged 23.2 points per game on 50.6 percent shooting last season. He is a career 37.2 percent three-point shooter. He has four years left on his 5-year, $251 million deal.

Two teams have been mentioned as frontrunners for Beal if the Wizards do decide to trade him.