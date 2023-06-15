Report: Two teams are frontrunners to land Bradley Beal in trade

The Washington Wizards are under new leadership and finally appear ready to trade Bradley Beal. The three-time All-Star guard has a full no-trade clause, so he would have to approve a deal to another team, which he may be willing to do.

While many teams have expressed interest in trading for Beal, two teams reportedly are the frontrunners so far.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported on “Get Up!” Thursday that the Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks are the frontrunners for a Beal trade.

“Two teams I want to mention that I think are in the forefront right now: Miami Heat, and this is a surprise, but this is what I have been told — the Milwaukee Bucks,” Windhorst said.

Though he specifically mentioned those two teams, Windhorst said “there are other teams on the periphery.”

The Heat being mentioned is no surprise considering they were described as a “prominent” suitor for Beal. They have also been installed as a betting favorite to land the 29-year-old guard. The Bucks are a bigger surprise to be mentioned in the conversation, as any trade for Beal would mean they would part with key players in order to acquire the guard.

In addition to the Bucks and Heat, the Sacramento Kings have also reportedly shown interest in a trade for Beal.

Another team that’s had Bradley Beal trade talks with the Wizards: The Kings, sources tell me and @sam_amick. It’s believed Beal would consider Sacramento given his no-trade clause, but right now there does not appear a clear pathway for the two sides. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 15, 2023

Beal averaged 23.2 points per game on 50.6 percent shooting last season. He is a career 37.2 percent three-point shooter. He has four years left on his 5-year, $251 million deal.