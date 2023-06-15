 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, June 15, 2023

Report: Two teams are frontrunners to land Bradley Beal in trade

June 15, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read
Bradley Beal looking up

Jan 17, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) looks on against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Wizards are under new leadership and finally appear ready to trade Bradley Beal. The three-time All-Star guard has a full no-trade clause, so he would have to approve a deal to another team, which he may be willing to do.

While many teams have expressed interest in trading for Beal, two teams reportedly are the frontrunners so far.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported on “Get Up!” Thursday that the Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks are the frontrunners for a Beal trade.

“Two teams I want to mention that I think are in the forefront right now: Miami Heat, and this is a surprise, but this is what I have been told — the Milwaukee Bucks,” Windhorst said.

Though he specifically mentioned those two teams, Windhorst said “there are other teams on the periphery.”

The Heat being mentioned is no surprise considering they were described as a “prominent” suitor for Beal. They have also been installed as a betting favorite to land the 29-year-old guard. The Bucks are a bigger surprise to be mentioned in the conversation, as any trade for Beal would mean they would part with key players in order to acquire the guard.

In addition to the Bucks and Heat, the Sacramento Kings have also reportedly shown interest in a trade for Beal.

Beal averaged 23.2 points per game on 50.6 percent shooting last season. He is a career 37.2 percent three-point shooter. He has four years left on his 5-year, $251 million deal.

Article Tags

Bradley BealMiami HeatMilwaukee Bucks
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus