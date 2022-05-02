Brandon Clarke took swipe at Draymond Green over flagrant foul

Draymond Green is who we thought he was … at least as far as Brandon Clarke is concerned.

The Memphis Grizzlies big man Clarke was on the receiving end of a flagrant foul from Green during Sunday’s Game 1 against the Golden State Warriors. Clarke was going up for a layup when Green smacked him across the face with a right hand and pulled Clarke down by the jersey with a left hand (video here). Green was ultimately assessed a Flagrant 2 and ejected.

Clarke spoke about the flagrant foul after the game, which Golden State won in a 117-116 nailbiter despite Green’s second-quarter ejection.

“He’s been known for flagrant fouls in his career,” said Clarke of Green, per NBC Sports Bay Area. “I’ve watched them on TV my whole life, it feels like. So I wasn’t really shocked.

“[Draymond] did hit me pretty hard twice, really, when I saw it again,” Clarke added. “I’m not really worried about him. It’s not shocking that he did that, that’s something that he’s done in the past.”

Clarke is right that Green has a long history of flagrant fouls, especially during the playoffs. In fact, one of Clarke’s current teammates was on the receiving end of one of Green’s most infamous flagrants several years ago.

Green’s foul on Clarke probably did not have any intent to it, but it was nevertheless a reckless play that indeed warranted an ejection. At least Green still gave the crowd quite the show after getting tossed.