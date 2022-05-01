Draymond Green gets Antonio Brown meme treatment after ejection

Draymond Green was ejected for a Flagrant 2 foul during the Golden State Warriors’ playoff game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday, and the way he left the court reminded a lot of people of a certain NFL player.

Green was ejected late in the first half after he committed a hard foul on Brandon Clarke (video here). When the Warriors star was informed of his fate, he immediately began prancing around and antagonizing the fans in Memphis.

The way Green bounced around reminded fans of when former Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown stripped off his uniform and left MetLife Stadium last season. That led to some funny memes about Green’s ejection.

Draymond Green rn pic.twitter.com/JjCwmEJDsN — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) May 1, 2022

Draymond Green right now: pic.twitter.com/pFn8vveNfH — ⑦ ①① (@Iknowballlilbro) May 1, 2022

Draymond Green getting ejected like: pic.twitter.com/Xg86FFmkAh — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) May 1, 2022

The Warriors strongly disagreed with the call, which was to be expected. Green has never been shy about criticizing officials in the past. It will be interesting to see if he makes his feelings known this time.