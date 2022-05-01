 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, May 1, 2022

Draymond Green gets Antonio Brown meme treatment after ejection

May 1, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio

Draymons Green runs around after being ejected

Draymond Green was ejected for a Flagrant 2 foul during the Golden State Warriors’ playoff game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday, and the way he left the court reminded a lot of people of a certain NFL player.

Green was ejected late in the first half after he committed a hard foul on Brandon Clarke (video here). When the Warriors star was informed of his fate, he immediately began prancing around and antagonizing the fans in Memphis.

The way Green bounced around reminded fans of when former Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown stripped off his uniform and left MetLife Stadium last season. That led to some funny memes about Green’s ejection.

The Warriors strongly disagreed with the call, which was to be expected. Green has never been shy about criticizing officials in the past. It will be interesting to see if he makes his feelings known this time.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus