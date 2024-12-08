Extent of Brandon Ingram’s ankle injury revealed

New Orleans Pelicans star Brandon Ingram suffered an ankle injury during Saturday night’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, and it will reportedly be a while before he returns.

Ingram has been diagnosed with a significant low-left ankle sprain, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. The forward will be out indefinitely.

New Orleans Pelicans star Brandon Ingram has suffered a significant low left ankle sprain and is sidelined indefinitely, sources tell ESPN. Another significant injury blow to the Pelicans season. pic.twitter.com/Au9heqg04n — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 8, 2024

Ingram rolled his ankle after he landed on Thunder guard Lu Dort’s foot when Ingram attempted a jump shot early in the second half at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, La. He left the game and did not return, finishing with 5 points in 19 minutes.

The injury is the latest for a Pelicans team that has been ravaged by them this season. Zion Williamson has appeared in only six games this year, and the most recent update about the former No. 1 overall pick did not sound promising.

Ingram is the leading scorer for the 5-19 Pelicans with 22.2 points per game. A bad season could get even worse for New Orleans now that Ingram is sidelined.