 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, December 8, 2024

Extent of Brandon Ingram’s ankle injury revealed

December 8, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Brandon Ingram looking on

Apr 5, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) warms up before the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans Pelicans star Brandon Ingram suffered an ankle injury during Saturday night’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, and it will reportedly be a while before he returns.

Ingram has been diagnosed with a significant low-left ankle sprain, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. The forward will be out indefinitely.

Ingram rolled his ankle after he landed on Thunder guard Lu Dort’s foot when Ingram attempted a jump shot early in the second half at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, La. He left the game and did not return, finishing with 5 points in 19 minutes.

The injury is the latest for a Pelicans team that has been ravaged by them this season. Zion Williamson has appeared in only six games this year, and the most recent update about the former No. 1 overall pick did not sound promising.

Ingram is the leading scorer for the 5-19 Pelicans with 22.2 points per game. A bad season could get even worse for New Orleans now that Ingram is sidelined.

Article Tags

Brandon IngramNew Orleans Pelicans
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus