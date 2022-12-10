Brandon Ingram took shots at Suns on social media after win

Zion Williamson was not the only New Orleans Pelicans player who had some fun at the Phoenix Suns’ expense on Friday.

In a showdown of Western Conference titans, the Pelicans defeated the Suns in New Orleans by the final of 128-117. There was some drama at the end of the game when Williamson threw down a late dunk that angered the Suns.

Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram continued the hostilities online after the game. In a series of posts to his Instagram Story, Ingram dissed the Suns.

Ingram shared an image of his New Orleans teammates in one post with the caption, “Stop playing with us pusc” (another way of saying “p—y”). Another post poked fun at Suns guard Cam Payne, who was among those upset with Williamson. Ingram reposted the video of Payne exchanging words with an incredulous Willie Green (the coach of the Pelicans who was formerly a Suns assistant coach) and captioned it, “Willie said cmon Cam I really kno you fr.” Finally, Ingram posted Williamson’s stat line in the game and wrote, “Shaq Kobe shut up & f–k ya” (profanity edited by LBS). Ingram was apparently comparing himself and Williamson to Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal.

You can see the screenshots of Ingram’s inflammatory posts here.

These two teams obviously do not like each other. They met in the playoffs last year with Phoenix prevailing in six hard-fought games. Friday though marked a bit of revenge for the Pelicans. In addition to Williamson and Ingram, another New Orleans player got involved in the fireworks too.