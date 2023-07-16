Brandon Miller responds to allegedly not knowing NBA All-Star

Charlotte Hornets first-round pick Brandon Miller went viral during NBA Summer League — but it wasn’t for a highlight on the court.

The 20-year-old recently posted a clip of him playing a TikTok game wherein NBA players flashed on his screen at random. The goal was to select players to keep in order to form a starting five. When Milwaukee Bucks swingman Khris Middleton’s face popped up alongside New York Knick center Isaiah Hartenstein, Miller looked befuddled.

“I don’t know these two,” said Miller.

Miller, needing to choose one of Middleton or Hartenstein to keep on his fivesome, doubled down on being unable to identify the 3-time NBA All-Star.

“Okay, I’ll keep [Middleton], whoever that is,” Miller uttered.

Top 3 draft pick doesn’t know who Khris Middleton or Jonas Valanciunas is😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/pNnyW98dUi — ²³𝙻𝚎𝙱𝚛𝚘𝚗𝚌𝚑𝚒𝚝𝚒𝚜🏀☄️🌎💞 (@BronGotGame) July 14, 2023

The Hornets rookie also admitted to not knowing the identity of his squad’s final center, who turned out to be New Orleans Pelicans big man Jonas Valanciunas.

Miller cleared the air on Saturday. Asked about the Middleton controversy during the Hornets’ final summer league contest, Miller asserted that he was just kidding around.

“I know who Khris Middleton is. I think people should have more fun in the NBA instead of just always serious. I think I can bring the fun back to the game. … I troll the media for fun,” Miller said in a sideline interview.

"I think people should have more fun in the NBA instead of just always serious. I think I can bring the fun back to the game. I troll the media for fun." Brandon Miller says he knows who Khris Middleton is 😅pic.twitter.com/nIEaeEdzhq — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 15, 2023

It’s nearly impossible to prove whether Miller was indeed just trolling in the viral video or not. Let’s not forget that this is the same rookie who claimed Paul George is his GOAT.

If Miller is simply toying with the media like he claims, then he’s doing a stellar job to start off his NBA career.