Brandon Miller has very questionable pick for the NBA’s GOAT

Brandon Miller is delivering a take so hot that he may have just singed his own eyebrows off.

The top forward prospect Miller spoke with reporters ahead of this week’s NBA Draft and was asked to weigh in on the NBA’s greatest player of all-time debate. Instead of picking Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, or even Kobe Bryant, Miller said his personal GOAT was [record screeches to an abrupt halt] … Paul George.

“I actually don’t think LeBron is the GOAT of basketball, I think my GOAT of basketball is Paul George,” said Miller with a straight face. “I always grew up watching [George], so it was never just LeBron.”

Here is the video, which was originally posted by Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson of Bally Sports.

"I actually don't think LeBron is the GOAT of basketball. My GOAT of basketball is Paul George." Brandon Miller weighed in on who his GOAT is. (via @ScoopB)pic.twitter.com/Q5cFxN8xIU — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 21, 2023

George is a fine player who is an eight-time All-Star and still one of the top two-way forwards in the league when healthy. But he has never won an NBA championship, never won an MVP or a Defensive Player of the Year Award, and has only made the All-NBA First Team once over his career. Objectively speaking, George’s resume does not even put him in the same solar system as the GOAT debate.

But that won’t stop the 20-year-old Miller, who was seven when George made his NBA debut, from selecting George as his personal GOAT. Miller is widely expected to land with one particular team in the draft, but we will see if his shaky hoops opinions give that team any pause.