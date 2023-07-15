Viral video shows Brandon Miller being clueless about NBA players

Charlotte Hornets fans may have to dig into their pockets for the receipt to send back Brandon Miller.

The Hornets rookie forward Miller went viral on Friday for a video that showed him being stunningly clueless about fellow NBA players. Miller was playing a game using a social media filter in which he built a dream starting five of current players. The filter randomly generated player images, and Miller had to pick one per round to keep for his team.

Miller chose Damian Lillard, Zach LaVine, and Giannis Antetokounmpo for his first three slots. But when Milwaukee Bucks star Khris Middleton and New York Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein showed up for the remaining slots, Miller said, “I don’t know these two.” He ultimately decided to keep “the small forward whoever that is” (Middleton), and then the filter spun again. It replaced Hartenstein with New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas, but Miller did not recognize Valanciunas either, saying, “I don’t know the center.”

You can see the video here.

The 20-year-old Miller might have an excuse for not knowing Hartenstein (who is a backup center) or Valanciunas (who plays in a small market). But an NBA player not knowing Middleton, a three-time All-Star, recent champ, and overall two-way stud, probably falls under the category of war crime.

It is possible that Miller actually knows those guys and was just being a troll. But based on who Miller recently named as his NBA GOAT, we would guess that the video was an accurate representation of his basketball knowledge.

Not all hope is lost on this generation though since at least one fellow rookie knows the NBA landscape much better than Miller does.