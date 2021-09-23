Report: Bri Bauer removed from Timberwolves’ website same day as Gersson Rosas

Gersson Rosas was abruptly fired by the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday for seemingly no good reason.

One story on the firing tries to sell it as being for performance reasons. But it’s hard to believe that. Why would someone, whose performance is a problem, be allowed to make several roster moves in the last few weeks, as Rosas was?

Another report says that Rosas was fired for having a toxic culture and an “inappropriate relationship” at work. That report said another employee abruptly left the organization on Wednesday.

A Minneapolis reporter noted that Bri Bauer, the VP of Communications & Engagement, was no longer listed on the team’s website on Wednesday.

Bri Bauer, VP of Communications & Engagement, is no longer listed on the #Timberwolves website — Pierre Noujaim (@TheNoujFOX9) September 23, 2021

Bauer was hired by the team in 2019, about four months after Rosas.

NEWS: Bri Bauer (@BrianneBauer) named Timberwolves & Lynx Vice President of Communications & Engagement. In this position Bauer will oversee the organization’s communications group & manage the team’s relationships w/ Fox Sports North, WCCO Radio & the Wolves Radio Network. pic.twitter.com/9f6tE2gQHY — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) September 13, 2019

Bauer’s Twitter account has also been deactivated.

The Athletic’s story on the matter says that the Timberwolves recently discovered that the married Rosas was having a consensual intimate relationship with a member of the organization. The relationship reportedly made some in the organization uncomfortable and contributed to the timing of Rosas’ firing.

There is no word on whether Bauer being removed from the Timberwolves’ website and deactivating her Twitter account are related to Rosas’ dismissal.