Wednesday, September 22, 2021

Report: Gersson Rosas fired for ‘inappropriate relationship’

September 22, 2021
by Larry Brown

Gersson Rosas

Gersson Rosas was abruptly fired by the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday. The decision seemed to come as a surprise to one of the team’s players.

Now we appear to know why he was let go from his post as president of basketball operations.

WCCO’s Mike Max reported on Wednesday that Rosas created a culture that allegedly was toxic. Max also reportedly had an “inappropriate relationship” inside the organization.

Max’s story noted that another employee also left the organization abruptly on Wednesday. That may corroborate the report about Rosas having an inappropriate relationship.

This helps explain the surprising firing.

Rosas was hired in 2019 and has not had much of an opportunity to turn things around. He also recently was extremely active with the team’s roster.

Typically, an employee who is on his way out wouldn’t be allowed to make that many moves. So this report could help explain why he was dismissed do suddenly. Now we wonder a little more about what Karl-Anthony Towns was tweeting about.

