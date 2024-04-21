Brian Scalabrine accuses Erik Spoelstra of telling Heat to hurt Jayson Tatum

Former Boston Celtics fan favorite Brian Scalabrine made a big accusation against Erik Spoelstra and the Miami Heat on Sunday.

The Celtics defeated the Heat 114-94 in Game 1 of the first-round playoff series between the two teams at TD Garden in Boston, Mass. With roughly a minute left in the fourth quarter, Heat forward Caleb Martin slammed into Celtics star Jayson Tatum while Martin was charging into the lane for a rebound. Many felt the play was dirty. You can see the video here.

Scalabrine, who works as an analyst for NBC Sports Boston, took things a step further. During the postgame show on Sunday, Scalabrine said it was “shady” that Spoelstra called a timeout 30 seconds before Martin committed the hard foul on Tatum.

“I’m not trying to start nothing here, but I’m just … Erik Spoelstra called a timeout with 1:30 (left) down by 16,” Scalabrine said. “30 seconds later that play happens. 30 seconds later? Why is he calling a timeout a 1:30, and why is that play happening 30 seconds later? I don’t know man, that looked shady to me.”

Scalabrine also called the foul a “dirty play” from Martin and said he believes Martin should be suspended.

"Erik Spoelstra called a timeout with a 1:30 left down by 16, 30 seconds later that play happens… that looked shady to me." Brian Scalabrine reacts to Caleb Martin's foul on Jayson Tatum pic.twitter.com/XRchYpbOVh — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 21, 2024

Spoelstra probably will not be happy about Scalabrine’s commentary. It is one thing to say you think a player lost his cool and/or intentionally threw a cheap shot at an opponent. It is another to accuse a coach of calling a timeout to instruct his team to injure the opposing team’s best player.

Fortunately, Tatum was not hurt on the play.