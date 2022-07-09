Brian Windhorst says Russell Westbrook was ‘delusional’

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham has indicated on multiple occasions that Russell Westbrook is part of the team’s plans going forward, but one prominent NBA insider is not buying it.

Ham told reporters on Friday that the Lakers “love everyone on our roster.” ESPN’s Brian Windhorst was asked if he believes Ham can actually make Westbrook work in L.A., and the reporter had a very strong response. He said Westbrook acted “delusional” in his exit meeting with the Lakers after the season.

“I don’t think enough people talk about this Russell Westbrook exit interview. What Russ said was borderline delusional,” Windhorst explained. “Basically, what Russ did at the end of that Lakers season was take no personal accountability for the way the season went down and blamed most of it on his head coach, Frank Vogel, for not setting things up and defining things for him to be more successful. Then he partially blamed LeBron (James) and Anthony Davis, too. He said they didn’t change their games, when Russell himself changed almost nothing. This guy never had any intention of changing his game and has no intention of changing his game.”

You can hear more of Windhorst’s comments below:

After he was named the head coach of the Lakers, Ham said he has a plan to help Westbrook get back to playing at a high level. There were also reports that L.A. is leaning toward keeping the 33-year-old. Of course, the Lakers are doing everything they can to salvage Westbrook’s trade value.

Westbrook clearly is not a fit with LeBron and Davis. That is why the Lakers are trying to find a way to swap the star point guard for Kyrie Irving. If what Windhorst said about Westbrook’s exit meeting is accurate, it does not sound like Westbrook made much of an effort to convince L.A. to keep him around.