Video of Britney Spears-Victor Wembanyama incident emerges

Video has emerged of the incident between Britney Spears and Victor Wembanyama’s security in Las Vegas, and it turns out that both sides were somewhat misrepresenting what actually happened.

The video, obtained by TMZ, shows Spears approaching Wembanyama and his entourage from behind and tapping the San Antonio Spurs center on the back to try to get his attention. A member of Wembanyama’s security group moves to swat Spears’ hand away, which appeared to lead to her accidentally hitting herself in the face.

Spears filed a police report over the incident, and it was initially suggested that Wembanyama’s security actually knocked her to the ground, which is clearly not true. Wembanyama said Spears “grabbed me from behind,” but that seems to be an exaggeration as well.

Police determined Friday that no charges would be filed over the incident, which makes sense for what appears to have been a bit of a misunderstanding.