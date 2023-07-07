Police make decision in Britney Spears-Victor Wembanyama incident

San Antonio Spurs security was involved in an incident with pop icon Britney Spears earlier this week, but police have determined that no charges will be filed.

Spears was headed to dinner with her husband at the ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas on Wednesday when she spotted Victor Wembanyama. Spears recognized the 19-year-old rookie and approached him to ask for a photo together. Spurs security did not recognize Spears and allegedly shoved her to get her away from Wembanyama.

Spears filed a report with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, according to TMZ. She claimed in a social media post that she tapped Wembanyama on the shoulder and “his security then back handed me in the face without looking back.”

LVMPD confirmed on Thursday that they responded to a call “regarding a battery investigation” but said no arrests were made or citations issued. That is apparently the way it will stay.

No charges will be filed against the person involved in the Victor Wembanyama-Britney Spears security guard incident, per Las Vegas Police Department. — Jeff Zillgitt (@JeffZillgitt) July 7, 2023

Wembanyama addressed the incident with reporters and said he did not know until hours later that the woman involved was Spears.

Wembanyama is viewed by many as the best NBA prospect since LeBron James entered the league. There is already a ton of buzz surrounding the 7-foot-3 center. You know the hype is real when even Britney wants a selfie.