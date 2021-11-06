Brittany Renner responds to allegations she trapped PJ Washington

Brittany Renner is hitting back at critics who have accused her of preying on PJ Washington.

Renner met Washington when he was a college basketball player at Kentucky. Renner was 26 at the time they met. Washington is now 23 and in his third season with the Charlotte Hornets.

Renner and Washington welcomed a son into the world on May 5, but their relationship ended shortly thereafter. Washington complained about their issues in some deleted tweets.

Critics looked at the situation and accused Renner, who is older than Washington, of targeting young athletes with the intent of getting pregnant to ensure hefty child support payments. They accused her of trapping Washington with a child.

But Renner went on “Off the Record with DJ Akademiks” for a podcast episode that was published on Nov. 1. In the episode, Renner shared her side of the situation and defended herself.

Renner said that Washington is an adult, made his decisions with both eyes open, and said she was upfront with Washington.

“When do you as men take accountability?” Renner asked. “You are old enough to ride this ride. You want to f— with me … you want to f— me raw, so why are we babying men who make decisions for themselves?”

Renner claimed she did not trick him.

“Stop acting like someone had to pull the wool over his eyes,” she said.

Renner said she was on birth control until having a talk with Washington, whom she claimed wanted to have the child. She pointed to their son’s name — Paul Jamaine Washington III — as evidence that PJ is proud of their son and not trying to hide something, as if the baby were conceived on accident.

She also said that Washington was her “guy” and that she did want to marry him.

You can listen to a clip of the interview below, but beware of the bad language.

Washington is currently dealing with an elbow injury. His minutes are down this season and he is averaging 9.9 points and 4.4 rebounds in seven games this season.

Washington has made $7.8 million in his career and is scheduled to earn $4.2 million this season.

H/T Big Daddy