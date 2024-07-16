Bronny James won a title in different kind of summer league

Los Angeles Lakers rookie Bronny James won a summer league championship this week — but it wasn’t for basketball.

James won the “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III” summer league tournament that was held while the basketball summer league was going on.

The 19-year-old outlasted Charlotte Hornets forward Grant Williams and Detroit Pistons rookie Bobi Klintman in the first-person shooter video game competition. Aside from bragging rights, James won $10,000 and a novelty championship belt.

Bronny won the Call of Duty Summer League tournament and made $10K

The “Call of Duty” tournament has become an annual side event during the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, Nev. Oklahoma City Thunder big man Jaylin Williams won the event last year.

James was at least able to show off his sniping ability in the video game. The same cannot be said for his long-range shooting on the court.

James scored just two points Monday in the Lakers’ 88-74 loss to the Boston Celtics at the Thomas & Mack Center. He missed all three of his three-point attempts.

Through four summer league games, James has gone 0/15 from three-point range. But based on Lakers head coach JJ Redick’s player comparison for Bronny, perhaps the Lakers rookie needs to focus on the other side of the floor.