People can’t believe what Bronny James said at his Lakers press conference

It’s clear as day that LeBron James’ presence on the Los Angeles Lakers influenced the team to draft Bronny James. But Bronny still appears to be somewhat in denial about it.

The Lakers held an introductory press conference Tuesday for Bronny James and fellow rookie Dalton Knecht.

The younger James was asked about his decision to leave USC early despite an underwhelming freshman season. The reporter also inquired about how much LeBron’s status as an active player factored in to Bronny declaring for the 2024 NBA Draft.

The Lakers’ 55th overall pick tried to downplay the father-son narrative by making a claim that raised some eyebrows.

“For me, I always try to put that narrative [aside],” said Bronny. “Trying to get my name out myself. … I’ve never really had a thought of me going to play with my dad. That’s always there … but it wasn’t a main focus of mine.”

Bronny James was asked if LeBron still being an active player had anything to do with him entering the 2024 draft: "I never really had a thought of me going to play with my dad" pic.twitter.com/HvxD53VmqT — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) July 2, 2024

Several fans on X were completely dubious about Bronny stating that he had never thought about playing with LeBron. After all, LeBron himself has been very vocal about the idea of teaming up with his eldest son in the NBA.

Stop lying just be honest you will win more people over — Jm Pearson (@JmPearson1975) July 2, 2024

the pathological lying runs in the family — Nathan🧑🏻‍🦽 (@DaRealNatan) July 2, 2024

Are the James’s just liars? — Mark Schipper – 5th Down CFB (@5thDownCFB) July 3, 2024

In all fairness to Bronny, there’s probably no answer he could have given that would have appeased everybody. The 19-year-old also seemed to be a little nervous in front of a slew of media members.

Given his status as LeBron’s son, Bronny will have one of the most highly scrutinized rookie campaigns in recent memory. More difficult questions are likely to come as the season rolls along.