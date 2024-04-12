Report reveals Bronny James’ mindset about NBA Draft

Bronny James has left all of his options open following his first season at USC, but at the moment he is said to be solely focused on exploring NBA opportunities.

James announced earlier this month that he will enter the NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility. According to Sam Vecenie of The Athletic, James is planning to focus his energy solely on preparing for the draft, at least until the May 29 withdrawal deadline to remain eligible to play in the NCAA. The NBA has a June 16 withdrawal deadline for the draft, but Bronny would not be able to return to college if he waited until then.

Vecenie was told by NBA sources that Bronny will work with his father LeBron James’ agency, Klutch Sports, to explore situations with NBA teams that would be “desirable.” It is unclear if Bronny and LeBron have any specific teams in mind.

Bronny is not currently viewed as a high-end NBA prospect. Vecenie asked five talent evaluators where they believe the younger James would be drafted in 2024 if not for his last name. Four of the evaluators said they would not draft Bronny at all, with one saying the 19-year-old might be worth a second-round pick because of his “high hoops intelligence and defensive potential.”

At this point, the expectation seems to be that James will return to college. After overcoming the heart issue that resulted in his hospitalization, James averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 19.4 minutes per game over 25 contests with USC.

Of course, the situation is unique in that LeBron is set to become a free agent. If he is truly intent on playing with his son, he could try to convince the Los Angeles Lakers or some other team to draft Bronny, thus giving that team a better chance of having LeBron on their roster next season.