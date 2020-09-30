Bronny James ranked among top recruits in 2023 class

Bronny James is making his way into the Class of 2023 recruiting rankings, and he should be in high demand.

247Sports released its initial 2023 recruiting rankings on Wednesday, and James was included on the list.

Bronny, the son of LeBron James, ranks No. 30 overall. He has been graded as a four-star recruit. Listed as a 6-foot-2 combo guard, Bronny is ranked No. 2 at his position.

These are obviously preliminary rankings. James is entering his sophomore year of high school at Sierra Canyon, and his role should expand going forward. If he continues to excel at the high school level, a rise in the rankings is entirely possible. Plus, everyone knows he has a strong pedigree, considering who his dad is.

One former NBA All-Star thinks Bronny is going to be “special” as a player.

Bronny isn’t the only high school athlete from a famous family to enter the recruiting rankings recently.